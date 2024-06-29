Antonio Guterres to visit Central Asian countries

29 June 2024 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

UN Secretary General António Guterres is embarking on a tour of Central Asia on June 29, Azernews reports.

His itinerary includes visits to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

During his trip, Guterres will engage in meetings with each country’s leaders and other high-ranking state officials.

Additionally, he will explore climate change-related projects and connect with local communities and youth activists in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the Secretary General will also participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana on July 4. The tour is scheduled to conclude on July 7.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz