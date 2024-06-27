China intercepts US submarine detector in South China Sea

27 June 2024 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has intercepted a submarine detector dropped by the United States in the South China Sea. This was reported by the Global Times newspaper, Azernews reports.

A video was posted on the publication's X page, which shows how a US military aircraft drops an object into the sea, which was subsequently fished out of the water and turned out to be an underwater detector.

In early June, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the United States was "playing a shameful role" in escalating tensions in the South China Sea, using territorial tensions between China and the Philippines for selfish purposes.

Recently, incidents have become more frequent in the South China Sea, leading to increased tensions. In particular, we are talking about the displacement of Philippine ships and vessels by Chinese Coast Guard boats.

Beijing has been arguing with several countries for several decades over the territorial affiliation of individual islands in the South China Sea, on the shelf of which significant hydrocarbon reserves have been discovered. First of all, we are talking about the Xisha Archipelago (Paracel Islands), the Nansha Islands (Spratly) and Huangyan (Scarborough). These issues relate to Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

---

