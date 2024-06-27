Poland spent more than $12 billion to build shelters

27 June 2024 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Polish authorities plan to allocate about 50 billion zlotys (about $12.5 billion) by 2034 for the construction of shelters in private homes, as well as underground infrastructure in hospitals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports.

According to the document, the agency is preparing finances for "subsidizing the construction, modernization or reconstruction, maintenance of protective structures, as well as the creation of a sustainable infrastructure designed for the needs of civil defense, including ensuring uninterrupted water supply, energy supply with the possibility of its generation in a distributed system."

In addition, it provides for "the construction of underground medical and technical infrastructure in healthcare institutions, the founders of which are the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense."

Operating rooms, intensive care units and wards will be equipped underground, the publication claims.

According to the Polish fire Protection Service for 2023, the total number of shelters in the country exceeded 300 thousand, most of which were inoperable. They are designed to accommodate approximately 1.1 million people at the same time.



