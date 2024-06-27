Tourists from Azerbaijan in Turkiye grow by number

27 June 2024 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

In May 2024, 75,474 tourists visited Turkiye from Azerbaijan, marking a 30.39 percent increase compared to May 2023.

Azerbaijani citizens accounted for 1.47 percent of all foreigners visiting Turkiye during this period.

From January to May 2024, 334,215 people travelled to Turkiye from Azerbaijan, reflecting a 31.64 percent decrease from the corresponding period last year.

Azerbaijani citizens constituted 2.12 percent of all foreign visitors to Turkiye from January to May 2024.

According to the Ministry's data, Turkiye welcomed 5,130,119 tourists in May 2024, which is a 14 percent increase from May of the previous year.

From January to May 2024, Turkiye hosted 15,784,213 tourists, showing a 12.47 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

Turkiye is a popular tourist destination known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and vibrant cultural experiences. Tourists from Azerbaijan form a significant portion of Turkiye's inbound tourism.

Similarly, Turkiye is a favoured destination for Azerbaijani tourists seeking cultural, recreational, and historical experiences. The close geographical proximity and cultural familiarity make Turkiye an attractive choice.

Tourism between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is characterised by cultural affinity, ease of travel, and mutual tourism promotion efforts aimed at fostering robust bilateral relations and enhancing visitor experiences.

