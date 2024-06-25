China opposes severance of economic ties in world

25 June 2024 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China calls on the international community to cooperate and opposes the severance of global economic ties. This was stated by Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang during the meeting of the new leaders of the World Economic Forum (Summer Davos) in Dalian, Azernews reports.

"All countries and regions need to cooperate closely, resist block confrontation and severance of ties, maintain stability and uninterrupted operation of industrial and logistics chains, as well as promote liberalization and simplification of trade and investment procedures," Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.

The Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China also called on the international community to deepen scientific and technological exchanges. "If countries only think about maximizing their own interests, without taking into account the interests of others, the cost of global economic transactions will increase, economic ties between regions will break off, and contradictions and disputes will only intensify," Li Qiang said.

In recent years, the United States and its allies have increased economic and technological pressure on China. Western countries regularly impose new sanctions against Chinese companies under the pretext of ties with the Russian military-industrial complex, infringement of human rights, threats to national security from Chinese technological enterprises, etc.

In addition, the United States and the EU are increasing pressure through protectionist measures on such fast-growing industries in China as the production of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar panels.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz