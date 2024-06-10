10 June 2024 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

Robert Menendez, known for a long time for his pro-Armenian and strong anti-Azerbaijani position, is already living the last moments of his career. The senator, who was accused of corruption some time ago and whose name was defamed due to the large amount of bribes he received from various countries, this time again faced the testimony of witnesses.

Jose Uribe, a New Jersey businessman, testified that he bribed Senator Bob Menendez by giving the lawmaker's second wife, Nadine Arslanian, a Mercedes in exchange for influence.

Uribe pleaded guilty to seven counts in a corruption investigation back in March.

Bob Menendez's wife is Armenian by origin, and during her activity, she always made baseless claims against Azerbaijan in return for expensive gifts and bribes from the Armenian lobby and high officials.

Menendez already faces a bitter future at the point between prison and freedom. It is interesting whether the paid agent who devoted most of his career to Armenians will be protected by the Armenian lobby with whom he cooperates. And we wonder if the Armenians will save him from the swamp he fell into.

Recall that Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, a Democrat, was charged in September with accepting bribes, including cash, gold bars, and a luxury Mercedes-Benz, in exchange for lucrative political favours and what prosecutors described as efforts to derail criminal investigations.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have twice expanded the accusations by filing revised indictments.

In October Mr. Menendez, 70, was additionally charged with conspiring to act as an agent of Egypt while also serving as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. And on Tuesday, prosecutors said he had used his power to aid the government of Qatar, a tiny Gulf state and major natural gas exporter that hosted the World Cup in 2022.

Three New Jersey businessmen and Mr. Menendez’s wife, Nadine Menendez, are also charged in the bribery scheme. All have pleaded not guilty, and their trial is scheduled to start in May in Manhattan.

The senator has strenuously denied the charges and has refused widespread calls from fellow Democrats to resign.

