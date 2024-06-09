Czech Republic enhances security measures amid terrorism concerns

9 June 2024 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

In response to reports of a potential terrorist attack, Czech police have bolstered security measures in public spaces, Azernews citing the "Idnes" news portal.

Heightened security protocols are now in place at railway stations, public transport hubs, and shopping centers across the country.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Vit Rakusan, affirmed that the police are proactively implementing preventive security measures.

"While a suspect has been detained, we are implementing enhanced security measures as a precaution," the minister stated on his social media account.

Further details will be communicated to the public following the State Security Council meeting.

---

