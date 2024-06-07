China expects United States to remove obstacles to cooperation in space

7 June 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

If Washington hopes to develop space cooperation with China, it should remove the relevant legal obstacles, Azernews reports.

"Currently, the promotion of space cooperation between China and the United States is facing some difficulties. The main problem is that the domestic legislation of the United States prevents normal exchanges and dialogue between the space agencies of the two countries. If the United States sincerely hopes to develop exchanges and cooperation with China in the aerospace field, they should take pragmatic measures to eliminate these obstacles," Mao Ning said.

Earlier, Bill Nelson, director of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), congratulated Beijing on the successful launch of the Chang'e-6 probe to the Moon and supported cooperation with China in the space sector.

China launched the Chang'e-6 automatic space station in early May to collect soil samples from the far side of the Moon for the first time in history. The Apollo crater, located in the South Pole-Aitken basin, was chosen as the landing site on the far side of the Moon.

In early June, Chang'e-6 launched from the far side of the Moon with soil samples. The collected materials were placed in a container inside the lifting module of the probe.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz