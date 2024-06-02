Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on CNN Turk correspondent in US

2 June 2024 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the attack in the US by supporters of the FETO terrorist group on CNN Türk correspondent Yunus Paksoy during his reporting from Pennsylvania, Azernews reports.

"We condemn the assault on Mr. Yunus Paksoy, the US Representative of CNN Türk TV channel, while reporting live about the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

We are taking the necessary steps before the US authorities to ensure that the perpetrators and instigators of this attack are brought to justice," reads the statement.

Paksoy was attacked on June 1 during a live broadcast. He was reporting near a mansion where he said members of the FETO organization, which Ankara considers terrorist and responsible for the 2016 coup attempt, were living.

---

