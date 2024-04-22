Tesla lowers prices of its electric vehicles in several countries

22 April 2024 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Tesla has lowered prices for some models of electric vehicles in the United States, China and several other countries. Azernews reports, citing the MarketWatch website.

The company has reduced prices for the budget crossover Model Y, premium crossover Model X and sedan Model S in the United States by 2 thousand dollars. The price of the driver assistance system (autopilot) has also been reduced from $12,000 to $8,000.

In China, the price of the Model 3 budget sedan, as well as the Model Y, Model X and Model S models, has been reduced by about 2 thousand dollars. Discounts are also applied in some countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

It is worth noting that Tesla CEO Elon Musk postponed a planned visit to India last week. The trip is expected to take place later this year. Elon Musk intends to build an automobile plant in India.

