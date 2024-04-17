Italy debt high, credible adjustment needed says IMF

17 April 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Italy's public debt is high and a credible adjustment is needed, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

"Italy is an advanced economy with an elevated debt, it is a country where by tradition there is concern for the bond market and the spread," the IMF said.

"Our recommendation is that a credible budget adjustment would be important to put the debt on a sustainable downward trajectory," said Victor Gaspar, director of the IMF's Fiscal Monitor.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz