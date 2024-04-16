Azernews.Az

16 April 2024 20:20 (UTC+04:00)
Taiwan tests new anti-aircraft missile system

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Armed forces of Taiwan have successfully tested a new ground-based anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) "Lujian-2," Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The Lujian-2 mobile launcher on a wheeled chassis successfully hit a target drone with a TC-2 missile ("Tianjin-2", English-language name - Sky Sword 2). The tests took place at the Zhongshan Institute of Science and Technology's Jiupeng military training ground. They were originally supposed to be held last week, but were postponed due to bad weather conditions. The armed forces of Taiwan plan to conduct such shootings on an annual basis in the future.

