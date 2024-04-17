Google suspected of violating competition rules in Japan

17 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Fair Trade Commission of Japan has conducted an investigation against Google due to suspected violations of competition rules in the distribution of digital advertising, Azernews reports, citing the Nikkei newspaper.

It is noted that we are talking about the restrictions created by Google in relation to LINE Yahoo. Yahoo entered into a partnership with Google in 2010 and uses the Google search engine and a paid advertising distribution system that is shown to the user after forming a search query. The Commission found out that in the mid-2010s, Google asked Yahoo to stop distributing search ads for mobile devices on the portals of its business partners.

As a result, Yahoo accepted Google's demand and changed contracts with its partners. Yahoo, as noted, was concerned that if rejected, it would no longer be able to use the Google search engine. The Japanese regulator considered that such actions could be equated to unfair trade.

According to the publication, against the background of the investigation, Google has most likely already withdrawn its requirements to Yahoo and provided the commission with a plan to strengthen measures to monitor compliance with the law. Information about any fines against Google in connection with this case is not provided.

---

