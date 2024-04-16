Georgia strengthens special security regime in Parliament

16 April 2024 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

A special security regime was applied in the Parliament of Georgia today.

Azernews informs with reference to foreign media that access will be limited to visitors only, but only invited persons will be able to enter the building. The restrictions will not affect accredited journalists.

At the plenary session, deputies will discuss the draft law "On Foreign Agents". Opponents of the law promised to resume their protests near the parliament on April 16 at 11 am.

It should be noted that yesterday the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Georgia detained 14 people during the protest against the law "On Foreign Agents" in Tbilisi.

According to information, they violated public order, resisted the security guards, and insulted the police officers. During the clashes with the protesters, an employee of the law enforcement agencies was injured, and he was given medical assistance.

Besides, according to local media, the leader of the opposition "Girchi - More Freedom" Party, Zurab Caparidze, is among those detained.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili supported the protesters on her "X" account.

