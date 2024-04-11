Uzbekistan plans to implement new cluster-based projects

11 April 2024 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan plans to implement new projects worth $500 million in its Basalt Uzbekistan cluster, Azernews reports.

This was announced during President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the Basalt Uzbekistan cluster in the Jizzakh region, where he was presented with the production volume of the cluster.

Within the framework of these projects, the country intends to manufacture 20 types of products with high added value.

Furthermore, a total of 45,000 tons of products worth 554 billion soums were manufactured in the Basalt Uzbekistan cluster last year. A total of 80 percent of the goods were exported to the US, UK, Poland, Italy, Czech Republic, Georgia, Russia, Türkiye, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Basfiber Trade (one of the enterprises in the cluster) plans to create capacities for the production of 25,000 tons of basalt fiber and fabric next year. Uzbekistan has received equipment worth $145 million. The country plans to exceed the export volume by 90 percent within the framework of the project.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's enterprises manufactured industrial products worth 96.9 trillion soums ($7.7 billion) from January through February 2024.

As per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, in the structure of production, the largest specific weight falls on the enterprises of the manufacturing industry (77.8 percent), the output of which amounted to 75.4 trillion soums ($5.9 billion).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz