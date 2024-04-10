Turkish president greets Muslims worldwide on Eid al-Fitr

10 April 2024 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday greeted Muslims worldwide on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, the main Islamic festive that follows the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on the holy Eid al-Fitr. I hope that the Eid will lead to peace, tranquility and well-being for our country, our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity,” Erdogan said on X.​​​​​​​

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the beginning of Shawwal month in the Islamic calendar, is celebrated by Muslims all over the world following the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting in Ramadan.



