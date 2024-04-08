Clashes at anti-NATO protest in Naples

8 April 2024 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Clashes between ant-NATO demonstrators and police officers in riot gear rook place in Naples Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The young protesters tried to break through a security cordon to get to the San Carlo theatre, the world's oldest opera house, with the aim of contesting a concert scheduled for the 75th anniversary of NATO.

The clashes took place at the end of Via Toledo, in the historic centre of the southern Italian port city.

---

