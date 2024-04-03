Spokesperson: Western countries interested in depriving Armenia of its sovereignty

3 April 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The interest of Western countries is to deprive Armenia of its sovereignty.

Maria Zakharova, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said this in her statement on Russia's "Zvezda" TV channel.

"This is exactly what the Western curators want from Armenia - the loss of its sovereignty, nothing else. They have conducted such experiments with many states that are currently developing their economic capabilities, so to speak. There are many promises. For example, the European Union and Washington invest in Serbia, provide economic support, etc.; they made promises. However, none of the promises have been fulfilled," she said.

M. Zakharova noted that Western countries do not provide any assistance to Armenia in the normalisation of relations with Azerbaijan. She added that what they want is to capture the country's political strata and manipulate them for their own purposes.

"They want to achieve full influence over the country and the political elite. But those who are trying to undermine the situation in the South Caucasus and try to use Armenia as a tool want to achieve geopolitical influence," the official of Russia's Foreign Ministry added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz