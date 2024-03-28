Azerbaijani flag raised in protest action in Nouméa

28 March 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A protest action was held against French colonialism in Nouméa, the capital of New Caledonia, Azernews reports.

Thousands of people participated in the protest organised against French colonialism.

Participants chanted slogans against France's colonial policy and demanded independence.

During the action, the Prime Minister of New Caledonia, Louis Mapu, spoke in front of the demonstrators.

Three flags, including those of the United Nations, New Caledonia, and Azerbaijan, were raised during the protest. In a sign of gratitude for Azerbaijan's constant support and assistance in the fight against neocolonialism, some of the participants prominently displayed Azerbaijan's state attributes and flags at the forefront of the rally. Some demonstrators even wore jackets with the flags of Azerbaijan and Kanak.

In recent protest actions, alongside the flag of New Caledonia, the flag of Azerbaijan has been waved as a symbol of gratitude to Azerbaijan.

