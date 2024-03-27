China launches atmospheric research satellite into orbit

27 March 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has launched an atmospheric research satellite from the Taiyuan Center in Shanxi Province, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

A modified version of the Long March 6 rocket with the Yunhai-3 02 Star satellite launched at 06:51 local time (02:51 Baku time).

The satellite, built by the Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Group, has entered orbit. The satellite will be used for atmospheric, marine research, space environment monitoring, disaster prevention and scientific experiments.

The modified Long March 6 rocket is a new generation of Chinese medium-sized launch vehicle. The total length is about 50 meters, the starting weight is about 530 tons.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz