Hungary expects Russian oil supplies to remain at 2023 level

25 March 2024 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Hungary expects that oil supplies from Russia over the Druzhba oil pipeline will remain at the last-year level in 2024, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"So far, we are fine with the quantities that have been contracted," the minister said. Hungary does not expect any changes in this regard, Szijjarto added.

Russian oil is supplied to Hungary over the southern leg of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which passes via the territory of Ukraine and is free from European Union’s sanctions.

