Russia's Central Election Commission announced official voting results

21 March 2024 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has announced official results of the voting. According to the data, in Russia, the presidential candidate and the current head of state Vladimir Putin collected 87.28 percent of the votes in the next presidential elections, Azernews reports, citing the Russian media.

According to the last official results of the voting, Nikolay Kharitonov got 4.31 percent, Vladislav Davankov 3.85 percent, and Leonid Slutsky got 3.20 percent of the votes.

Voter turnout in the presidential elections in Russia was 77.49 percent.

---

