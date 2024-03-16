Saudi media calls on country’s investors to participate in Tashkent International Investment Forum

16 March 2024 02:22 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s electronic publication “Swift News” announced the start of the registration process for participation in the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF), Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The publication informs that the third Tashkent International Investment Forum will be held on May 2-3 of this year.

“TIIF is an important event not only for Uzbekistan, but also for the entire region. By tradition, its program includes a plenary session at the level of the head of state, more than 50 expert meetings dedicated to discussing various issues, including panel discussions, round tables and B2B negotiations,” the message says.