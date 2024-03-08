European Commission Vice President arrives in Kyiv

8 March 2024 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

The official announced this on social media platform X, sharing a photo at the Kyiv railway station, Azernews reports.

Велика честь повернутися в Україну, яка мужньо дає відсіч жорстокій і незаконній агресії Росії, як і знову висловити непохитну підтримку Євросоюзу.



Україна, її народ, уже зробили свій чіткий вибір, що б не мав на думці Кремль.



Їхнє майбутнє в Європі



“It is a great honour to return to Ukraine, which is courageously fighting back against Russia's brutal and illegal aggression, and to reiterate the unwavering support of the European Union. Ukraine, its people have already made their clear choice, whatever the Kremlin may have in mind. Their future is in Europe,” he wrote.

According to previous report by Ukrinform, during a discussion at the Munich Security Conference, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that Ukraine needs substantial financial and military assistance right now, and the wider the range of international donors the better.

