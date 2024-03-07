Tokyo to hold meeting btw Japanese Defense Ministry & 14 Pacific Island Countries

7 March 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to hold a meeting in Tokyo on March 19 and 20 with the participation of the heads of military and police departments of 14 small island countries of the Pacific Ocean basin, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Issues of ensuring the safety of sea lines and joint actions to overcome the consequences of natural disasters will be discussed.

Pacific countries with armed forces, such as Papua New Guinea and Fiji, will be represented at the meeting at the level of defense ministers. Small States that do not have armies will send heads of police or other security structures.

As the newspaper notes, Tokyo considers this meeting as part of its efforts to contain China, which is actively establishing relations with the island countries of the Pacific Ocean basin and implementing infrastructure projects there. The first meeting of this kind was held in the Japanese capital in September 2021. In July this year, it is planned to organize a Pacific Island Summit in Tokyo at the level of heads of state and Governments of the countries of the region.

