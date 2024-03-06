Bayern goalkeeper Neuer repeats achievement of Real Madrid legend Casillas

6 March 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the match against Lazio Rome was able to avoid missing a Champions League match for the 57th time, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to this indicator, he caught up with the legend of Real Madrid, Iker Casillas. Now the goalkeepers share the first place in this indicator. The third place is occupied by Italian Gianluigi Buffon (52).

The meeting, which took place as part of the 1/8 finals of the main European tournament, ended with a score of 3:0. Thomas Muller and Harry Kane scored accurate shots as part of the winners, who scored a double.

The current winner of the Champions League is English Manchester City. In the decisive match of the 202/23 season, the English club beat the Italian Inter. The match ended with a score of 1-0.

In the German championship standings, Bayern takes second place with 54 points. Bayer leads the championship with 64 points.

Lazio is in ninth place in the Italian championship, having scored 40 points.

---

