Taylor Swift reveals details of final version of her new album

7 March 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

​By Alimat Aliyeva

American singer Taylor Swift has announced the final version of her new album to the audience, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Taylor Swift performed the latest version of her new album The Tortured Poets Department during her concert tour The Eras Tour in Singapore.

"This is the latest version. The album contains the song The Black Dog. I'm looking forward to the day when you listen to it," the singer said.

Swift's new album will be released on April 19th. It is the 11th studio album by the American singer. In addition to The Black Dog, the album also includes 3 bonus songs The Manuscript, The Bolter, The Albatross.

Each of these compositions describes the longing that Swift experienced after breaking up with Joe Alvin, with whom she had been together for 6 years, in April 2023.

After the release of the track and the album The Black Dog, search queries for this phrase increased dramatically around the world. According to psychologists, for many it characterizes a state of depression, accompanied by grief and withdrawal from a once-beloved occupation.

