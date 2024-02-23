Russia considers EU sanctions illegal, prepares adequate response

23 February 2024 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Moscow considers the sanctions of the European Union illegal, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The European Union continues its fruitless attempts to put pressure on Russia through unilateral restrictive measures. On February 23, the EU countries adopted the 13th package of sanctions. We consider such actions of the European Union illegal, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council. We confirm that any unfriendly actions by Western countries will continue to receive a timely and adequate response," the ministry said.

In response to the 13th package of EU sanctions Russia has already expanded the blacklist of community citizens who are prohibited from entering the country. According to the Ministry, it included citizens of the community responsible for providing military assistance to Kiev, as well as individuals involved in the persecution of Russian officials and advocating the confiscation of Russian state assets.

In addition, the response list includes representatives of the Council of Europe, members of legislative assemblies of European Union countries, members of the OSCE PA and PACE, who systematically make aggressive statements against Russia, the ministry added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz