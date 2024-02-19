Chinese security services & USA hold talks on visas & drug control

19 February 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

​By Alimat Aliyeva

The head of the Chinese Public Security Ministry Wang Xiaohong, at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in Vienna on Sunday, called on American colleagues to ensure respect for the rights and dignity of Chinese citizens in the United States and refuse to include the republic in the list of the main sources of drugs for Americans, Azernews reports, citing the Xinhua news agency.

Wang Xiaohong asked the American side to stop the unprovoked harassment and inspections of Chinese students to ensure fair entry and full dignity for Chinese citizens, take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese diplomatic and consular institutions and personnel in the United States and lift visa restrictions for a number of Chinese personnel.

Both sides held frank, in-depth, and constructive talks to implement the consensus reached at the meeting of heads of State in San Francisco in November 2023 to promote cooperation in the field of drug control and law enforcement.

The heads of departments, the Chinese agency notes, have reached an agreement to maintain dialogue and cooperation in the field of drug control and law enforcement based on mutual respect, taking into account differences and mutually beneficial cooperation, pay attention to each other's concerns and generally contribute to the stable development of Sino-American relations.

---

