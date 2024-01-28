David De Gea in talks to join Saudi Al-Shabab

28 January 2024 22:37 (UTC+04:00)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is in talks to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, Azernews reports citing Daily Mail.

De Gea departed United in the summer after more than a decade at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League Golden Glove in his final season at the club.

The 33-year-old had reportedly put pen to paper on a contract extension in June that would've drastically decreased his £375,000-a-week wages before the club opted not to sign it themselves.

United subsequently moved on in the goalkeeping department with Erik ten Hag signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan to replace the Spaniard, and bringing in Altay Bayindir to serve as his understudy.

As a free agent De Gea has been linked with various moves, with reports suggesting Al-Nassr had approached the former Spain international back in November.

Bringing in De Gea would mark just the latest transfer coup for Al-Shabab who are signing Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla and have been discussing a move for Newcastle's Miguel Almiron.

They are also considering Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech who is on loan at Galatasaray.

---

