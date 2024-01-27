At least 4 brand hotels are expected to open in Baku this year

27 January 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

According to the information of the State Statistics Committee, about 800 accommodation facilities are currently operating in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Gunay Sağlam, the chief executive director of the Azerbaijan Hotels Association, telling in an interview with local media outlets.

"In the near future, several brand hotels are planned to be opened in Baku and regions, especially in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur regions. Opening of at least 4 brand hotels and rebranding to 4 international brands is expected in Baku. The increase in demand in the regions has led to the development of small and medium-sized accommodation facilities," said the CEO.

