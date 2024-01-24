Moldova, UK sign air service agreement

24 January 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of Moldova and the United Kingdom signed an air service agreement that allows their airlines to operate direct flights between any airports in the two countries, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

In accordance with the signed agreement regulating air transport services, the development of air communication between the UK and Moldova is being stimulated.

The document was signed in London by Moldovan Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spynu and British Minister of Transport Mark Harper.

