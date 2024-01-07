China plans to invest more than $11bn in development of Tibet in 2024

7 January 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese government plans to invest about 80 billion yuan (over $11 billion) in the development of the economy of the Tibet Autonomous Region in 2024, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua news agency.

According to him, the funds will be used for the construction of infrastructure facilities - railways, expressways and airports. In particular, the authorities will begin or continue the construction of 10 key air harbors in the region.

In addition, according to the agency, the allocated budget funds will be used to finance projects for the supply of environmentally friendly energy.

