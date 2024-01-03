December inflation in Georgia: certain food prices up, clothing, household equipment cost down

3 January 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Prices of certain food products and non-alcoholic beverages increased month-on-month across Georgia in December, while prices for clothing and footwear and furnishings, household equipment and maintenance decreased, the National Statistics Office said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Specifically, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.9 percent, with numbers for the specific products as follows:

Vegetables (5.1 percent)

Fruit and grapes (3.3 percent)

Milk, cheese and eggs (1.5 percent),

Bread and cereals (0.6 percent)

Coffee, tea and cocoa (0.1 percent)

At the same time, prices decreased for fish (-2.8 percent), oils and fats (-1.8 percent), meat (-0.2 percent), the Office said.

Prices for clothing and footwear decreased by 1.1 percent in December. Specifically, prices were lower for footwear (-5.3 percent).

The body said prices for furnishings, household equipment and maintenance decreased by 0.9 percent, with the specific breakdown as follows:

Furniture and furnishings, carpets and other floor coverings (-2.8 percent)

Goods and services for routine household maintenance (-2.2 percent)

Household appliances (-0.9 percent)

At the same time, they were lower for household textiles, glassware by three percent and tableware, household utensils by 2.7 percent.

Overall, the consumer price index in December increased by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the annual inflation rate amounted to 0.4 percent.

The annual inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes for transport (+5.1 percent), miscellaneous goods and services (+10.1 percent), food and non-alcoholic beverages (-2.7 percent) and healthcare (-3.8 percent).

