Japan saw price hikes on over 30,000 food items in 2023

31 December 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Price hikes hit a total of 32,396 items produced by 195 major food and beverage firms in the nation in 2023, the largest amount in 30 years since the collapse of the bubble economy in the 1990s, according to research firm Teikoku Databank, Azernews reports citing Japan Times.

The figure marks a 25.7% rise from 2022, when prices went up for 25,768 food items.

The number of items whose prices will be raised next year is forecast to fall sharply to up to around 15,000. Still, an official warned that prices may rise for more items than forecast depending on cost factors and foreign exchange movements.