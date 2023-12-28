Uzbekistan produced over 355,000 cars since year beginning

28 December 2023 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

In January-November 2023, car production in Uzbekistan amounted to 355.25 thousand units, which is 25.9% or 73 thousand more than in the same period of 2022 (282.2 thousand), the Statistics Agency reported, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

In 11 months, UzAuto Motors increased Cobalt production from 90.2 thousand to 104.57 thousand (+15.9%), Damas production from 65.5 thousand to 79.8 thousand (+21.9%), Tracker production from 4916 thousand to 40, increased to 74 thousand (8.3 times). Also, 29,200 Onix were produced.

Production of Gentra (Lacetti) decreased from 80,500 units to 74,200 units.