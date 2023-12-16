China's annual industrial output exceeds $11 trillion based on 2020 data

16 December 2023 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

China's annual industrial output exceeds $11 trillion as of 2020. The total industrial output of the US, India, Japan, Germany, Brazil and Canada is only $11 trillion, Azernews reports.

China is becoming a huge industrial power and is capable of surpassing the entire West and its allies on its own.

This high manufacturing capability and regular growth gives China a great advantage of self-sufficiency in world trade and military production.

---

