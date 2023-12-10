Six people killed by tornadoes in US

10 December 2023 19:52 (UTC+04:00)

At least six people have died as a result of a tornado that hit the US state of Tennessee on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

According to the news agency, another 23 people were injured and hospitalized.

The local branch of the NBC TV channel also reported that the tornado had led to the collapse of buildings. Several people are still trapped under the rubble, but their number has not yet been determined.

According to the PowerOutage.us monitoring resource, more than 76,000 residents of the state of Tennessee remained without electricity.