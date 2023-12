Global commemorations mark 750th anniversary of Rumi's passing in Türkiye

8 December 2023 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

International commemoration events for the 750th anniversary of Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi began Thursday with the "Time for Union" march in the Turkish province of Konya, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Mufti, local religious leader, Ali Oge said a prayer after the recitation of the Quran.

Protocol members and citizens walked from Mevlana Street to Mevlana Square.

Participants visiting the Mevlana Museum listened to the Gulbang prayer, a tradition of the Mevlevi Order, and attended the Nevbe Ceremony held in the square.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu, in a news conference, said it is the time to feel, live, and share Rumi's messages of infinite love and unity more closely.

Emphasizing that Rumi is not only a thinker of a specific geography but also a universal thinker contributing to the spiritual richness of the entire world, Mumcu said Rumi's teachings laid the foundations of love, tolerance, unity and peace, addressing humanity in a universal language.

Events, seminars, exhibitions and discussions for the 750th anniversary of the passing of the intellectual and Sufi, Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi, known for his teachings that have attracted global interest, will continue to Dec. 17.

The great sufi scholar and poet died in 1273 in Konya, which his followers call “union with God.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz