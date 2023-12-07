18 tons of aid material from Azerbaijan to Kahramanmaraş [PHOTOS]

7 December 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Azerbaijan sent 18 tons of aid, including winter supplies such as air conditioners, heaters, quilts and blankets, to Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the earthquakes on February 6.

Trucks carrying aid materials consisting of 175 air conditioners, 1500 heaters, 1000 electric stovetop and 6,200 quilts and blankets sent from Azerbaijan for earthquake victims arrived in Kahramanmaraş.

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Diaspora Valeh Hacıyev said at the delivery ceremony that Turkiye and Azerbaijan also felt the pain of the disaster that occurred on February 6.

Explaining that all Azerbaijani people, especially President Ilham Aliyev and his wife, were deeply saddened, Hacıyev said, "There were no weddings at home, even the children were sad. We saw it on television, we stood by you. By the order of the President, the Azerbaijani people stood up. Today, we continue to stand by your side. Thank God. Fortunately, we are one nation and two states. We have a proverb, the life of a bad day is short," he said.

AFAD Vice President Hamza Taşdelen also reminded that Turkiye experienced a major disaster on February 6.

Stating that Azerbaijan was the first state to come to the aid immediately after the earthquake, Taşdelen emphasized that Azerbaijan supported Turkiye both in search and rescue and financially.

Stating that Azerbaijan has continued its aid since the first moment of the earthquake, Taşdelen said: "It is the biggest disaster in our history, perhaps the biggest disaster in the history of the world. We faced a disaster that affected more than 14 million people in total. It was difficult to cope, but feeling that our brothers were with us and supporting us increased our efforts as it improved our fighting capacity and psychology. Friendship and brotherhood continue as long as we can, I believe we will be stronger than yesterday."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz