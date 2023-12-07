Uzbekistan became world's largest gold seller in October

7 December 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The sales volume of the precious metal amounted to 11 tons, which is five times more than the figures for Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

In October, Uzbekistan became the world's largest seller of gold, World Gold Council reports.

Net purchases of gold by central banks in October amounted to 42 tons, which signals a slowdown in the trend towards the acquisition of the precious metal. Purchases decreased by 41% compared to September, but this is still above the average for January-September 2023.