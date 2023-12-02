Three countries agree to build network of high-powered radars for deep space surveillance

2 December 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

The UK, the US and Australia, as part of the AUKUS security pact, have agreed to build a network of powerful deep space surveillance radars. These radars, which are planned to be deployed in the UK, US and Australia, will track and identify objects up to 22,000 miles from Earth, Azernews reports.

The UK radar is expected to be operational in Wales by 2030 and the Australian radar is expected to be ready by 2026. The network, known as the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) programme, will provide global coverage and detect potential threats to defence and civilian space systems.

The British radar will be built at Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire, which is currently home to the British Army's communications regiment. The project is expected to bring economic benefits including construction work and up to 100 long-term jobs.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps stressed the importance of the initiative in addressing the growing risk of space warfare, saying it will enable the UK to detect, track and identify objects in deep space with greater sensitivity and accuracy than existing systems.

