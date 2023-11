24 November 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Rossiya airline is considering an opportunity of resuming flights to Indonesia, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We are interested and working on the issue of resuming flights to Indonesia," he said.

Russian airlines can restart flights to Indonesia and begin flying to the Philippines, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said yesterday.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz