The target in exports is 256 billion dollars

23 November 2023 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Commerce Minister Ömer Bolat gave a speech at the opening of the Smart Building Technologies and Electrical Lighting Fair (A-TECH) held at the Istanbul Expo Centre. He said that the electricity and electrical devices sector, which has an important place in the world, is developing very rapidly in Turkiye.

Stating that this sector accounts for more than 10 percent of world industrial production, Bolat said, "When we consider the recent and near past, we are very pleased to see how successfully our country has progressed in this field. We would like to thank our industrialists, producers, and entrepreneurs in this sector," he said.

Stating that global trade in the sector was at the level of $3.7tr last year and China, Taiwan, South Korea, and the USA were in first place at this point, Bolat said, "As Turkiye, our exports of electrical and electronic products have shown a great increase. In the last 5 years, the sector's exports increased from $8.7bn to $13.7bn. In other words, at a time when the world is struggling with crises such as epidemics, wars, energy crises, food crises, droughts, and climate change, the sector in our country increased its exports by $5bn. I heartily congratulate you all. At this point, we reached $12.5bn in exports in the first 10 months of 2023, a 15 percent increase in this sector. In a year when world trade developed nearly 5 percent, a 15 percent export increase in the electrical devices and electronic products sector is a great success," he said.

"We have a target of exporting 375 billion dollars of goods and 200 billion dollars of services for 2028"

Pointing out that they have big targets in this sense, Minister Bolat noted that exports increased from $36bn in the last 21 years to $254bn last year and that $256bn of goods exports will be reached this year, which is a 7.5-fold increase.

"Again, in the last 21 years, services exports, which were $12bn, reached $89bn last year," Bolat said and continued:

"This year, hopefully, we will exceed $100 billion in service exports. Here too, a 6.5-fold increase was achieved. We have targets of $375bn billion in goods exports and $200bln in service exports for 2028. As the Ministry of Commerce, we spend more than 60 percent of our budget on both goods and services. We have allocated both services and support for our exporters. As the ministry staff, we are all with you and at your service. You can contact us at any time. Our door is open 24 hours a day. I want to say this clearly."

"We provided support to more than 17 thousand exporters in 2023"

Minister Bolat stated that they support participation in 1500 international fairs in 80 countries, and the Smart Building Technologies and Electrical Lighting Fair is also within the scope of ministry support.

In this sense, Bolat stated that they organised more than 200 sectoral trade delegations to more than 60 countries for exporters and provided support to more than 17 thousand exporters in 2023, and said, "We will continue our work non-stop. The private sector, the government, and the public, hand in hand, will lead Turkiye to exports. Our greatest mission and goal is to become a more prosperous, more successful, and more powerfully developed country with a growth model based on economic growth and to increase the welfare and purchasing power of our people," he said.

"We are ready to cooperate on carbon tax regulation at the border"

Stating that there are green and digital transformation harmonisation studies within the framework of the European Green Deal and that Turkiye has initiated the necessary legal regulations on this subject, Bolat continued his speech as follows:

"As the Ministry of Commerce, we are the leading organisation in all inter-ministerial coordination efforts. We are ready to cooperate in preparing our business world for the carbon tax regulation at the border that will start on January 1, 2026, and not to impose new costs on you. We continue our work."

Minister Bolat added that they have prepared new support packages for exporters.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz