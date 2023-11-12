Second Uzbek-Turkish Educational Forum to be held in Samarkand

12 November 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Second Uzbek-Turkish Educational Forum will be held in Samarkand on 13-14 November, Azernews reports, citing UzDaily.

Representatives of more than 50 universities in Uzbekistan and 40 universities in Turkey are expected to participate in the forum.

The forum will focus on topics such as expanding opportunities for cooperation between higher education institutions of the two countries, student exchange programs, joint research projects and strengthening cooperation in other strategic areas, creating the opportunity to provide a global perspective.

