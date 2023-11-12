Salaries in budget-financed organizations in Belarus to increase on 1 January

12 November 2023 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

In connection with the increase in the base amount, salaries in budget-financed organizations will increase on 1 January 2024, BelTA learned from the press service of the Labor and Social Security Ministry of Belarus, Azernews reports.

By a government resolution, the base amount will be raised to Br250 from the current Br235. The last time it was revised upward was on 1 September 2023 (by 6.4%). "Since other incentive and compensatory payments are tied to the base amount, their sizes will increase accordingly from 1 January 2024. The increase in the base amount in 2024 will be carried out in several stages as was the case in 2023," the press service informed.

The Labor and Social Security Ministry noted that the base amount is the main element of the tariff system. It is a point of reference for many indicators and rates in labor relations.

