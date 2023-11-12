Unemployment in Eurasian Economic Union down by 14.2% since year-start

12 November 2023 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

The unemployment rate in the Eurasian Economic Union has decreased by 14.2% since the beginning of this year, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Azernews reports.

"The number of unemployed registered with the employment services of the states of the Eurasian Economic Union, as of the end of September 2023, amounted to 867,000 people, which represents a decrease of 14.2% year-on-year," the EEC said.

"Thus, the number of unemployed accounts for 0.9% of the labor force. In 2022, this figure was 1.1%," the press service added.

