Over 38,640 people displaced due to floods in Libya: UN agency

16 September 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

More than 38,640 people have been displaced due to devastating floods in Libya, the UN migration agency said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

At least 30,000 individuals were displaced in Derna due to Storm Daniel, with 3,000 in Al-Bayda, 2,595 in Al-Marj, 2,195 in Benghazi, 350 in Soussa, 300 in Almkheley, 200 in Wardeah and fewer than 20 in Shahat, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Libya.

“Over 5,000 are presumed dead, with a total of 3,922 deaths having been registered in hospitals, according to WHO sources,” the UN agency said, adding that rescue teams continue their search for survivors.

“The restoration of some roads, which had previously been blocked, is now allowing some individuals affected by the floods to leave the areas hit by Storm Daniel in search of safety, shelter and basic necessities,” IOM added.

At least 6,000 people were killed and thousands of others remain missing due to the weekend floods in eastern Libya, according to latest official numbers.

On Monday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent put the figure of missing people at 10,000.

Torrential rains from Storm Daniel swept several areas on Sunday in eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi, Al-Bayda and Al-Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz