Wheat and flour sector representatives to gather in Istanbul

24 August 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

The International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia will gather for a conference in Istanbul next week, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The association carries out 55% of the global flour trade.

Starting on Thursday, the two-day conference will host around 1,000 participants from Europe, the Baltic region, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Central Asia, according to a statement.

Experts, officials and sector representatives will discuss pressing issues for the grain market at the conference.

Eren Gunhan Ulusoy, the head of IAOM Eurasia, said Türkiye, the largest flour exporter of the world for the last nine years, has ended 2022 with exports worth 3.4 million tons.

The target is to reach 3.5 million tons this year, worth $1.4 billion, he added.

Recalling that the Black Sea grain corridor agreement was suspended on July 17, Ulusoy said it can be reactivated as a result of Türkiye's diplomatic efforts.

