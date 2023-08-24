EU 'aware and concerned' about migrant flows to Italy

24 August 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

The European Commission is concerned about the increase in the number of migrants and refugees arriving in Italy, a spokesperson for the EU executive said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"The Commission is aware of the increase in arrivals in the central Mediterranean and in Italy in particular and remains very concerned," said the spokesperson.

"The Commission has been working with the Italian authorities to help decongest the Lampedusa hotspot, in particular by providing emergency assistance to enable the transfer by air of vulnerable migrants from the island to other locations on Italian territory," she added. "The Commission is aware of the pressure on the reception system in Italy, has supported it in addressing the challenges of migration and is ready to do so again," concluded the spokesperson.

Italy has seen a significant increase in the number of migrants and refugees arriving by sea on its southern shores since the start of the year, putting the reception system under strain.

Some 105,909 people have arrived by sea so far in 2023, according to interior ministry figures updated to August 23.

This compares to 51,328 in the same period last year and to 36,479 in 2021.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz